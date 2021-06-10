Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. CareDx reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,207 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 50,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.61 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

