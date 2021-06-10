AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.80. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,490. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430 over the last 90 days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

