Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

