Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $236.70. 50,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

