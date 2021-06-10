Financial Insights Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $227,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 214,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,351. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.