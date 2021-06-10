Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 44,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.