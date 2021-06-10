Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,062,112 shares of company stock worth $66,697,438. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

