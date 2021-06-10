NIX (NIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,480.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, NIX has traded 108.1% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $52,480.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,574.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.69 or 0.06727909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.00 or 0.01643236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00451143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00159050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00715919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00452543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00370708 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,171,934 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.