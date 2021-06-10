Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.99 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $131.99 million and $297,972.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.20 or 1.00059638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00070578 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,935,037 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

