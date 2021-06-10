Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Achieves $16.08 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,101.04 or 0.03010403 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $2.34 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auto has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

