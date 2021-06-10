Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 5.7%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.77. Approximately 18,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,016,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.