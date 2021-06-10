AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 25,250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.33. 253,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.