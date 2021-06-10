ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $22.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.84. 79,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.87 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

