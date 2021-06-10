Charles E. Green III Purchases 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,877.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.