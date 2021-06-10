Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

