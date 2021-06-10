Windsor Group LTD Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $198.19 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.