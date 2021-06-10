Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,007 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.96. The company has a market cap of $440.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.