OAX (OAX) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. OAX has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $810,396.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.