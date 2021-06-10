GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.04 ($40.05).

G1A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.31 ($0.36) on Friday, hitting €33.98 ($39.98). 297,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.