Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,996. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

