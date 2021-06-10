$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.71. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.73. 1,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

