Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. 13,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

