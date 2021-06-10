Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 64,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,558% compared to the average daily volume of 841 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,874. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

