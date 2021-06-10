Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,273. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

