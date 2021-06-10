BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

TCW stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 780,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,550. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$686.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.51.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

