Gene Source Code Chain Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 115.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $796,624.64 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.