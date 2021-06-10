Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.95 ($58.77).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €51.20 ($60.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,225 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.69.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.