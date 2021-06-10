ATB Capital Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.44.

NOA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$17.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,775. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 over the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

