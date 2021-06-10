Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $143.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.16 million and the highest is $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $147.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.