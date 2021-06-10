Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.94.

Shares of RH traded up $90.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $701.44. 79,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,801. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

