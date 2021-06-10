Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.35. 463,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

