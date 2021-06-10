Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,527. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

