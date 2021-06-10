Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,888 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Shares of SVS stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 111,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,183.68. Savills plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

