Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,888 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).
Shares of SVS stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 111,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,183.68. Savills plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75).
Savills Company Profile
