Financial Insights Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.