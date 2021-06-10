Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 562.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.42. 47,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,697. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.