Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 5.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 234,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 327,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

BAC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 1,231,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

