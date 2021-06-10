Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $313.96. 1,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $313.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

