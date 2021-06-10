Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.64. 13,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,993. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

