Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.08. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. 15,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

