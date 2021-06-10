$3.58 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,703. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

