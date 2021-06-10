Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.50 ($114.71).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

PAH3 stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €97.18 ($114.33). The stock had a trading volume of 377,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €91.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

