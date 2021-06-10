Analysts Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Target Price at €36.70

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.22 ($40.26). 114,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.30 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

