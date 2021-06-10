Tokenlon Network Token Market Cap Hits $93.60 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00010210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $93.60 million and $13.49 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00849011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.19 or 0.08520129 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 111,281,942 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,069 coins. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

