PAX Gold Price Tops $1,898.99 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,898.99 or 0.05218917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00849011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.19 or 0.08520129 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.