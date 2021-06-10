GenesisX Market Cap Tops $48,091.79 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $48,091.79 and $74.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

