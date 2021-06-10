Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $409.70 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.89.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.