Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

SYK opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.