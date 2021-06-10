Weil Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 2,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.