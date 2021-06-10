South State CORP. Sells 9,734 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 375,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,685. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $27.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.