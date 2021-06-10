South State CORP. Sells 326 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,530. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

